



The police have dispersed a demonstration of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).





The IMN members came out in their numbers on Friday to protest the continued incarceration of Ibraheem el-Zakzaky, leader of the movement.





Despite the proscription of their activities, the Shi'ite members took to the streets of Abuja carrying flags which literally read “Welcome you Hussein. Free Zakzaky”. They held black and red flags while chanting songs





But some police officers fired tear gas canisters and gunshots in the air to disperse the procession.





The incident took place along Sultan Abubakar road in Wuse zone 2, Abuja.





El-Zakzaky has been in detention since December 2015. He was arrested after IMN members clashed with soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna state.





Despite different court rulings ordering his release, the IMN leader and Zeenat, his wife, have remained in the custody of the government.





The IMN members are planning to hold their annual Arbaeen trek on Saturday.





The Arbaeen trek is held in commemoration of the murder of Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

