Suspected gunmen on Thursday killed nine soldiers in Sunke village in Anka local government area of Zamfara state.According to a report by The Nation, the dozens of unidentified gunmen arrived on motorcycles, firing at the soldiers and policemen stationed at the community.Sunke community is just 30 km south of Anka town, the local government headquarters.However, highly placed sources within state government said that the attack was retaliation on the earlier killings of repentant bandits by the soldiers in recent time.“Soldiers killed some of the repentant bandits and they vowed to avenge the attacks. The repentant bandits mobilized their men and raided the army formation in the village,” the source added.Last Wednesday, residents spotted a motor bike – riding gang of armed men at Mayanchi junction along Gusau – Sokoto highway.The gunmen said they were heading to Birnin Gwari in the neighbouring Kaduna state.The attacks on soldiers came barely two weeks after the state government raised alarm over possible attacks on seven local government areas by suspected Boko Haram members.When contacted the spokesperson of Operation Hadarin Daji in the state, captain Oni Orisan said: “Give me sometimes I will get back to you. However, he did not return multiple calls by our correspondent up to the time of filing this report.”