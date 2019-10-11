Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Oyo State Government has jacked up the monthly allowance it pays National Youth Service Corps members serving in the state.According to the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, the monthly stipend has been increased from N4000 to N5000.Fakorede said that the additional N1000 is for accommodation.The token increase has earned the plaudits of the people of the state.