



Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, has approved the immediate redeployment of nine senior officers to new formations nationwide.





In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sagir Musa, army spokesman, said the posting was a routine exercise to improve the system for greater efficiency.





Among those redeployed are four brigadier-generals and five major-generals including Chikezie Ude (pictured), the general in charge of the multinational joint-task force in Chad spearheading the fight against Boko Haram.





He said F.O Agugo, a major-general and erstwhile chief of army transformation and innovation, has been appointed as the general officer commanding 6 division Port Harcourt while Jamil Sarham, former general officer commanding 6 division has been appointed as the commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.





“Maj.-Gen. Chikezie Ude was redeployed from Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force, Ndjamena, Chad to Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja and appointed Director Nigerian Army Consult,” he added.





“Others include; Maj.-Gen I.M Yusuf from Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja to Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndajamena, Chad as Commander.





“Maj.-Gen. E.N Njoku has been redeployed from Defence Headquarters to Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation as the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army),” he said.





Musa also said EJ Amadasun, a brigadier-general, as been redeployed from the headquarters of Nigerian army corps of artillery, Kontagora, and now takes over as commander of 35 brigade, Abeokuta.





He said: “Brig.-Gen. A.M Adetayo had been moved from Department of Army Transformation and appointed as the Chief of Staff Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery.





“Brig.-Gen. L.M Zakari was posted from Defence Headquarters Abuja to Nigerian Army Institute of Science, Education and Technology, Ilorin, as Acting Commandant.





“Brig.-Gen. E.E. Ekpenyong is posted from Nigerian Army Ordnance School, Ojo, Lagos to Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Yaba, Lagos as Director of Land Service Ammunition.”





He quoted the chief of army staff as asking the officers to take their new responsibilities seriously and to “discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to service and the nation”.

