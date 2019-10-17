Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Aisha Buhari has announced Yoruba actress, Funke Adesiyan as one of her recently appointed political aides.The actress was appointed the Personal Assistant to the First Lady on Domestic and Social events alongside five other appointees.On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Adesiyan’s appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.The movie star was appointed alongside five other individuals listed below:1) Dr. Mairo Almakura – Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM)2) Muhammed Albishir – Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD)3) Wole Aboderin – Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations4) Barr. Aiyu Abdullahi – Special Assistant on Media and Publicity5) Zainab Kazeem – Special Assistant on Domestic and Social EventsAdesiyan joined active politics when she emerged as the southwest coordinator for Mallam Shekarau’s presidential campaign in 2011.She was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party where she contested for a seat at the Oyo State House of Assembly until 2018 when she defected to the APC.Adesiyan horned her acting skills under the tutelage of actor, director, and producer, Saidi Balogun. She also featured in his three cast film, ‘Eti Keta’.