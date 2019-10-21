 FULL LIST: Mane, Aubameyang among 30 footballers for Ballon D’or | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Here is the complete list of footballers that made the cut to be among 30-man Shortlist for the Ballon D’Or 2019 as announced by France Football.

Liverpool:Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker, Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manchester City: Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva.

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris and Heung-Min Son \

Arsenal: Pierre-emerick Aubameyang

Ajax/Juventus: Dusan Tadic

Barcelona: Frenkie De Jong, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Lionel Messi

Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid: Karim Benzema





