Here is the complete list of footballers that made the cut to be among 30-man Shortlist for the Ballon D’Or 2019 as announced by France Football.
Liverpool:Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker, Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold
Manchester City: Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva.
Tottenham: Hugo Lloris and Heung-Min Son \
Arsenal: Pierre-emerick Aubameyang
Ajax/Juventus: Dusan Tadic
Barcelona: Frenkie De Jong, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Lionel Messi
Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid: Karim Benzema
