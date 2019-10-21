



Here is the complete list of footballers that made the cut to be among 30-man Shortlist for the Ballon D’Or 2019 as announced by France Football.





Liverpool:Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker, Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold





Manchester City: Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva.





Tottenham: Hugo Lloris and Heung-Min Son \

Arsenal: Pierre-emerick Aubameyang





Ajax/Juventus: Dusan Tadic





Barcelona: Frenkie De Jong, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Lionel Messi





Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo





Real Madrid: Karim Benzema

