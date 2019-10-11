Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A tanker loaded with fuel reportedly collided with three cars before the Otedola bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday.@rrslagos767 in a tweet, said the Lagos State Fire Service arrived the scene and prevented a fire outbreak.Although, the number of people injured could not be ascertained, as of the time of the report, sources say that no life was lost in the multiple accidents.See pictures below...