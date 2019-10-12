



Four persons have been confirmed after a house built on a hill collapsed in Isheri, Magodo area of Lagos state on Saturday.





According to Femi Oke-Osayintolu, general manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m.





He said some injured victims trapped in the rubble had been rescued and rushed to a hospital while emergency officials were on the ground to ensure safety at the scene.





Building collapse in Isheri





Another building collapsed before midday in Ita Elewa, Ikorodu on Saturday.





According to LASEMA officials, the immediate cause was attributed to the heavy downpour.





Further investigations revealed that aside from the heavy downpour, the obviously old building constructed with mud bricks had been seriously distressed over time with visible cracks on its other yet-to-collapse sides.





Parts of the old storey building which collapsed this morning at Rademo Street, behind Recreation Centre, Ita Elewa Ikorodu, has so far not recorded any loss of life, nor injuries at the time of filing this report.





In order to avert danger to adjoining buildings and other users of the environment, LASEMA has recommended that building’s remains be pulled down, the debris removed and the property forfeited to the Lagos state government as stipulated by law.

