Fire from suspected gas leakage on Thursday gutted some parts of the Lagos State Water Corporation, Onikan Roundabout, Lagos Island.Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority were said to have diverted traffic from the area to avert aggravating the situation.The Lagos State Fire Service stated that the fire started from a gas pipeline in the corporation.The agency added that efforts were on to curtail its spread and shut the source of the gas.The spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okubor, in a statement, said officials of the agency and other first responders were battling the inferno.He, however, noted that it had been confined to a secluded part of the complex.“The fire was discovered to have ignited from different places on the ground inside and outside the water corporation complex.“Further investigations revealed that the fire could be from an underground gas or petrol facility suspected to be a pipeline,” he added.He noted that LASEMA did not have any record of death or injury from the incident.Okubor also stressed that the source of the fire was still unknown.“While awaiting arrival of the gas vendors to turn off the gas pipes at its mains supply, blanketing and dampening are still ongoing at the recovery operation. Road traffic has in the meantime been diverted.“All roads inwards Onikan have been effectively cordoned off from Awolowo road to mitigate against any secondary incidents while the ongoing recovery operation lasts,” he said.