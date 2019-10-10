



The Federal Government has said it is planning visa on arrival policy for foreigners wishing to visit Nigeria in order to encourage investment in the country.





The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Ms Sarah Sanda.





He said Nigeria and the Republic of Namibia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas that will be beneficial to both countries in particular and the African continent.





Onyeama said that the agreement was reached at a meeting in Windhoek with Namibian Ministers led by the country’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mrs Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

He said that the agreed mechanism for achieving this was through a meeting of the Joint Commission which will be held in 2020.





“We addressed recent issues regarding the issuance of visas to Namibians and Nigerians and entry into Namibia for Nigerians and reached very important and concrete agreements in respect of those.





“Any Namibian wishing to obtain a visa to Nigeria can apply and will be considered as that was the case in the past.





“Once the requirements are met, such a person will be issued a visa. It applies to a Nigerian wishing to go to Namibia,” Onyeama said.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday