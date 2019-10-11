



The Presidency has dismissed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari was getting married to a second wife.





Reports had it that Buhari will today marry the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster and Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq.





This came following the continued absence of the current First Lady, Aisha, who has been out of the Presidential Villa since her trips to Saudi Arabia and UK.





According to a source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Ms Farouk is a very close friend of Buhari and the Villa cabals love her.

However, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, dispelled the report, stressing that the “rumour was a deceptive manoeuvre by those who fabricated the news,” The Nation reports.





According to The Nation, Adesina noted that the “news was far from the truth.”





Buhari on Friday observed the weekly two raka’at jumaat prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Among those that joined him at the jumaat prayer were presidential aides, some cabinet ministers and former governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari as well as Senator Kabir Gaya.





The jumaat prayer, however, witnessed unprecedented number of faithful.





They seemed to have stormed the Villa mosque to confirm the authenticity or otherwise of the social media reports claiming that President Buhari would have wedding fatiha for a second wife.

