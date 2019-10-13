Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has granted clemency to 18 inmates serving various prison sentences in the Nigerian Correctional Services facilities in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State and Kirikiri Maximum, Lagos State respectively.Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, said, “The Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has accepted the recommendation of the Ekiti State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy to grant clemency to 18 prisoners serving various prison sentences”.Fapohunda, in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, said that the beneficiaries included two persons, Tunde Abe and Adeniyi Owolabi, whose death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment.He said that “Mr Governor has also granted State Pardon to one applicant,” who he identified as Abologbonrin Ojo.The Attorney-general stated that 15 others were “released from prison.”Fapohunda, who, on behalf of the advisory council, congratulated “all the beneficiaries specifically those who have been released from the correctional facilities,” said, “It is our expectation that they will make the best use of this second chance by being law-abiding and good citizens.”He stated that the Advisory Council “considered 50 applications for clemency at its third sitting. The applications of these beneficiaries were granted because they have individually demonstrated the potential to turn their lives around.”