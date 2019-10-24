Disqualified BBNaija housemate 2019 Tacha Akide a.k.a Tacha visited Festac town on Wednesday 23rd of October 2019 for a meet and greet.
Fans of the light-skinned showed up like an army and the Festival Mall in Festac town became chaotic. Even the security guards couldn’t stop them.
In the midst of the shouts and chaos, one of Tacha’s fans stole her glasses.
How the glasses was pulled of #Tacha hair 😱😱 . . But this love is massive, #Titans came through for their queen.
