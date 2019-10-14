



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has condemned the abduction of nine children in Kano State.





N ine children were kidnapped in Kano and taken to Onitsha in Anambra State where they were sold.





The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) described the abduction as kidnapping for Christ, claiming that nine Muslim children were converted to Christianity and sold into slavery.





Fani-Kayode, reacting described the abduction as an act of wickedness, adding that the suspects should be given the ‘harshest punishments when caught’

He countered MURIC statement that the kidnap was for Christ.





According to him, “Kidnappers abduct others to satisfy their own evil passions, carnal desires, love of money, insatiable greed and inexplicable cruelty. It has nothing to do with God or faith.”





On his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode wrote “I condemn the abduction of 9 children in Kano. This is an act of unprecedented wickedness which scandalizes and diminishes us all.





” Kidnappers and those that thrive on abducting others have no place in any civilized society. They deserve the harshest punishment the law prescribes.





“Stop this provocative nonsense! Nobody kidnaps for Christ. Kidnappers abduct others to satisfy their own evil passions, carnal desires, love of money, insatiable greed and inexplicable cruelty. It has nothing to do with God or faith. It is a human failing and not a religious one.”

