The names Glory Osei and Muyiwa Folorunsho are trending topics on Nigerian Twitter this morning and they aren't for good reasons.





Several former employees of Glory and Muyiwa (who are said to be silently married) have taken to Twitter to call them out for alleged fraud, manipulation and slavery.





Glory and Muyiwa are the CEOs of Divergent Enterprise which is the mother company to Landlagos, Shapeyou, 234logistics, casual Becky, porkoyum, porkmoney, true rebel and hyberfactory.





According to the accusations against them by one of the ex employees, the office environment was very hostile because of both of them ...





























In her reaction to the allegations, Glory Osei Tweeted,

'Talk about my personal life, make jokes about me choosing what I reveal about those closest to me. Make assumptions about my relationships, both personal and professional, argue that my methods are just or not, these are arguments I can take.

These are fair. But when you start to make defamatory statements about the businesses I have labored for, causing my stakeholders to be worried. When you start to make exaggerated claims of authenticity of my businesses just so you can have a laugh, that right there is all I need to know about you.

My focus right now is making sure that my company withstands these storm that your mockery, allegations and abuse have brought.

When we are done with this chapter then I would come and tell those who wish to learn the truth about what it means to hire people, Nigerians like myself, and how for a Nigerian business like mine, a business dependent on its people, that is perhaps the biggest risk.









See how the drama began and all the social media reactions below.....





