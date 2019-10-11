A video being circulated as the pre-wedding party of Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, was recorded on September 14 when her family and friends held a party to celebrate her appointment.
Farouq was commissioned as the head of the new ministry on August 21.
She had tweeted about the event on September 15, according to a fact check by TheCable.
”Yesterday, I attended a walimah organised by my family and friends to congratulate me on my appointment as a honourable minister by President Muhammadu Buhari,” she tweeted.
Yesterday, i attended a walimah organised by my family and friends to congratulate me on my appointment as a honorable Minister by President Muhammed Buhari. pic.twitter.com/9GrzPKgMx5— Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) September 15, 2019
There has been a wild rumour of the minister supposedly getting married to Buhari on Friday.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.