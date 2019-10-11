 FAKE VIDEO ALERT: Viral video NOT Sadiya Farouq’s ‘pre-wedding’ party | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
FAKE VIDEO ALERT: Viral video NOT Sadiya Farouq's 'pre-wedding' party

A video being circulated as the pre-wedding party of Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, was recorded on September 14 when her family and friends held a party to celebrate her appointment.

Farouq was commissioned as the head of the new ministry on August 21.

She had tweeted about the event on September 15, according to a fact check by TheCable.


”Yesterday, I attended a walimah organised by my family and friends to congratulate me on my appointment as a honourable minister by President Muhammadu Buhari,” she tweeted.
There has been a wild rumour of the minister supposedly getting married to Buhari on Friday.

But she is currently in New York where she is promoting a UN campaign against poverty.





