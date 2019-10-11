A video being circulated as the pre-wedding party of Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, was recorded on September 14 when her family and friends held a party to celebrate her appointment.





Farouq was commissioned as the head of the new ministry on August 21.





She had tweeted about the event on September 15, according to a fact check by TheCable.

”Yesterday, I attended a walimah organised by my family and friends to congratulate me on my appointment as a honourable minister by President Muhammadu Buhari,” she tweeted.

Yesterday, i attended a walimah organised by my family and friends to congratulate me on my appointment as a honorable Minister by President Muhammed Buhari. pic.twitter.com/9GrzPKgMx5 September 15, 2019

There has been a wild rumour of the minister supposedly getting married to Buhari on Friday.





But she is currently in New York where she is promoting a UN campaign against poverty.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday