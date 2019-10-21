The picture of a bus with the inscription: “Ministry of Early Salary Payment, Gombe state” is fake.
It has been circulating on social media, generating different reactions, especially from critics of government.
To set the records straight, the government issued a statement on the development on Sunday.
Ismaila Misilli, senior special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, said mischief makers were the ones circulating the picture.
“Our attention has been drawn to a photograph of a bus with a superimposed inscription of ‘ministry of early salary payment’ proudly belonging to Gombe state,” he said.
“This is nothing but fake and reeks of desperados. Gombe state has no such ministry. Members of the public are warned to disregard the fake photo and desist from circulating it.
“For the records, Gombe at the moment has 21 ministries sequel to executive order 1 issued by governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as follows:
Ministry of agriculture and husbandry
Ministry of commerce, industry and tourism
Ministry of education
Ministry of higher education
Ministry of finance and economic development
Ministry of health
Ministry of information and culture
Ministry of justice
Ministry of lands and survey
Ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs
Ministry of science, technology and innovation.
Ministry of special duties
Ministry of works and transport
Ministry of youths and sports development
Ministry of women affairs and social development
Ministry of water resources
Ministry of rural, community development and cooperatives
Ministry of internal security and ethical orientation
Ministry of energy and mineral resources
Ministry of environment and forest resources
Ministry of housing and urban development.
