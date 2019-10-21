



The picture of a bus with the inscription: “Ministry of Early Salary Payment, Gombe state” is fake.





It has been circulating on social media, generating different reactions, especially from critics of government.





To set the records straight, the government issued a statement on the development on Sunday.





Ismaila Misilli, senior special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, said mischief makers were the ones circulating the picture.





“Our attention has been drawn to a photograph of a bus with a superimposed inscription of ‘ministry of early salary payment’ proudly belonging to Gombe state,” he said.





“This is nothing but fake and reeks of desperados. Gombe state has no such ministry. Members of the public are warned to disregard the fake photo and desist from circulating it.





“For the records, Gombe at the moment has 21 ministries sequel to executive order 1 issued by governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as follows:





Ministry of agriculture and husbandry

Ministry of commerce, industry and tourism

Ministry of education

Ministry of higher education

Ministry of finance and economic development

Ministry of health

Ministry of information and culture

Ministry of justice

Ministry of lands and survey

Ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs

Ministry of science, technology and innovation.

Ministry of special duties

Ministry of works and transport

Ministry of youths and sports development

Ministry of women affairs and social development

Ministry of water resources

Ministry of rural, community development and cooperatives

Ministry of internal security and ethical orientation

Ministry of energy and mineral resources

Ministry of environment and forest resources

Ministry of housing and urban development.

