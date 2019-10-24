



The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced the arrest 26 officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) “over extortion”.





Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC spokesperson, said the officials were arrested in a sting operation the agency staged in collaboration with some other organisations.





Okoduwa gave a breakdown of the arrest as nine officials and a civilian in Owerri, Imo state; eight officials in Kaura-Namoda, Zamfara state; five officials of the agency in Ore, Ondo state; and four officials in Potiskum, Yobe state.





She said the officers were arrested for allegedly extorting money from road users on the highways after FRSC management lodged complaints.





“The other agencies involved in the operation, tagged Operation Tranquility, included the FRSC and the Department of State Services,” the statement said.





“The part of the operation in Owerri, Imo State, also led to the arrest of a man, who was alleged to be the custodian of the proceeds of extortion.





“The operation, which is the second one in three months since the beginning of 2019, was also conducted simultaneously across four

states of the federation between October 2 and 5, 2019 following the receipt of a complaint from the management of the FRSC of extortion activities by some members of its patrol teams nationwide.”





The agency said the FRSC management explained that incidents of extortion were rampant on highways across the country.





“Various sums of money were allegedly found on the arrested corps officials and the civilian during the operation before they were taken into ICPC custody,” ICPC said.





“All the officials and the civilian arrested have been granted administrative bail pending their prosecution by the commission at the conclusion of the investigations.”





