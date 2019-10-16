The PDP Governorship Candidate who has received some backlash days ago after he was caught dozing, at a Stakeholders’ meeting organized by the INEC, is allegedly involved in sex scandal with several women
The video exposed his Facebook chats with different married women, where erotic messages were exchanged.
In some of the chats, Engr. Wada asked the women for nude pictures while admonishing them to take caution in order not to arouse the suspicion of their husbands.
This is coming not long after the PDP Governorship Candidate was accused of fetish acts after he held a Rooster during one of his campaign outings.
However, this news has thrown the Peoples’ Democratic Party into disarray as they fear they may be disadvantaged by the outcome of the November 16 Gubernatorial poll.
Kogi PDP members are concerned incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress will use this as a tool to influence the electorate not to cast their vote for Engr Wada Bello
Watch Video HERE
