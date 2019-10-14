Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Big Brother Naija 2019 first runner-up, Mike Edwards Olayemi finally paid a courtesy visit to the interim chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.Mike who was accompanied by his wife, Perri-Shakes Drayton, visited MC Oluomo on Sunday at his residence.Recall that Mike and former housemate, Venita Akpofure, had expressed interest in meeting the NURTW chieftain.Announcing Mike’s visit on Instagram, MC Oluomo noted that he was surprised at the reality TV star’s visit with such short notice.“Waoooo still on your case, Mike Edward BBNaija 2019 runner-up and team. Your surprise visitation to my house made my day even more amazing! Thanks for coming in such short notice. @aireyys,” he wrote.