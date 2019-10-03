



Nicephore Soglo, former president of Benin Republic, has accused Saudi Arabia and Qatar of funding Boko Haram.





Boko Haram has grown to constitutec a threat to the Western African Region.





Also, Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), which is an affiliation of the Islamic State in the Middle-East, is a potent threat to the security of the region.





Soglo, who spoke at the constitutional term limits summit in Naimey, Niger Republic, said Africans must stand united to solve their own problems.

He said Africa, and West Africa in particular, must work at solving it is own problems and that it should be able to identify its real friends.





“Boko Haram is funded by our friends from Saudi Arabia and our friends from Qatar. Are we friends or not? Let’s tell ourselves the truth. We have to stand together,” he said.





“I’m optimistic we are going to win if we stand together.”





The ongoing summit is organised by the National Democratic Institute (NDI). Former President Goodluck Jonathan is one of the speakers.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday