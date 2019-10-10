



A federal capital territory high court, on Thursday, struck out a suit filed by Ali Konduga, alleged former spokesman of Boko Haram, against the Department of State Services (DSS) and Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF).





Samira Bature, the judge, struck out the suit following an application for discontinuance filed by Mohammed Tola, Konduga’s counsel.





Bature said the defendants earlier pointed out that the court had no jurisdiction to handle the matter and that with the motion for discontinuance by the applicant, the suit is struck out.





Emmanuel Edu, holding the brief for Konduga’s counsel, told the court that his client intends to discontinue the suit.





Konduga sued the DSS and the AGF over an alleged breach of his fundamental rights.





He was convicted by a chief magistrates’ court in Abuja and sentenced to three years imprisonment for criminal intimidation in 2011.





In the suit, he alleged that he was kept in detention for three years after serving his three-year jail term before he was released in 2016.





Konduga claimed he was kept in the custody of the DSS instead of in prison to serve his term because the government wanted him to serve as a key witness to prove a terrorism charge against Ali Ndume, a senator.





He alleged that the DSS offered his family N700,000 when he was released, and informed them that the money was meant for his medical treatment.





He said the gesture showed that the DSS knew he was entitled to compensation for his “illegal and unlawful detention”, adding that the secret police refused to pay him any other compensation except the N700,000.





He said some individuals attacked him after he was released in 2016 and he sustained a head injury from the attack.





He also demanded an apology in three national newspapers from the respondents.





