Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office have recovered charms, smartphones, Laptop computers, and fake currencies from 10 suspected yahoo boys (internet fraudsters)This was disclosed in a press statement by Wilson Uwujaren Head of Media & Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).The suspects are Paul Chibuzor, David Daniels, Tolu Ogundowole, Tosin Ogundowole, Agwu Goodness, Olayiwola Azeez, Olamide Ijisesan, Chilaka Dickson, Abdullahi Abubakar, and Temitope Bambo.They were picked up from their hideout in the Basin area of Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday, October 21, 2019, following reports of their alleged involvement in cybercrime.The suspects have volunteered information to the Commission, while the investigation continues.They would be charged to court at the end of the investigation.