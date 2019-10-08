



The Economic and Financial Commission, (EFCC) has re-arraigned Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law of the former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar.





Babalele was re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on a 2 count charge bordering on allegations of money laundering.





According to the charge signed on behalf of the EFCC by its prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, Mr Babalele committed the offence in February 2019.





When the charges were read to him, Babalele pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) argued his application seeking the permission of the court for the release of his international passport to enable him to travel abroad for medical treatment.





The EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, raised objections to the request insisting that there was no materials placed before the court to warrant the application being granted.





Mr Oyedepo also insisted that there is no evidence that the defendant cannot be treated in the country.





He asked the court to dismiss the application and instead order for an accelerated trial.





Justice Aneke has fixed Oct 11 for his ruling.





Mr Babalele was first arraigned before Justice Nicolas Oweibo during the court’s annual vacation and was granted bail in the sum of N20m.





Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Babalele to bail in the sum of N20million with one surety in like sum.





The judge said the surety must be resident in Lagos and must produce evidence of means through an affidavit.





Babalele was also directed to deposit his passport, which has been with the EFCC, with the court.





The two counts against Abdullahi reads;





COUNT 1: That you Abdullahi Babalele on or about the 20th day of February 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court. procured Bashir Mohammed to make a cash payment of the sum of $140,000. 00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars) without going through a financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.





Count 2: That you Abdullahi Babalele on or about the 20th day of February 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, aided Bashir Mohammed to make a cash payment of the sum of $140,000. 00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars) without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday