



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday said it had secured an order of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Bwari, to detain former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina and his son, Faisal, in its custody pending the conclusion of investigation against them.





A statement by the anti-graft’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the order was to keep the suspects for two weeks.





The statement reads in part, “The order, which was given on October 7, 2019, following an ex parte application by the anti-graft agency, empowers the commission to remand the defendants in its custody for an initial period of 14 days.





“The court, however, noted that the order is ‘subject to be reviewed, if necessary’.

“Maina and his son were arrested at an Abuja Hotel by the Department of State Services, following a request by the commission.





“They were subsequently handed to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution on allegations of fraud and money laundering.”





Also, for pulling a gun on security agents who came to arrest his father, Faisal has been handed over to the police for investigation.





Recall that the 20-year-old tried to prevent his father from being arrested at Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja, last week.





But while Faisal has a date with the police, his father yesterday underwent “marathon interrogation” at the EFCC





The ex-pension boss is expected to justify how he came about 40 assets and thousands of transactions in banks linked with him.





Detectives had earlier discovered that Maina actually used the Bank Verification Number (BVN) of his relations, including sisters, to open some fictitious accounts.





There are indications that all his accounts might be frozen by the EFCC.

