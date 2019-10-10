Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a suspected impersonator and fraudster, Abdulrauf Illyasu, for allegedly defrauding members of the public within the precincts of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Illyasu was said to have secured an office opposite the presidential banquet hall, where he carried out his nefarious activities.EFCC sources informed our Correspondent in Abuja on Wednesday, that the suspect claimed to be a member of the Chattered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, and also a deputy general manager with the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria.EFCC investigation showed that he successfully swindled the Managing Director of Galaxy Investment, Babagana Dalor, of N500m.Dalor is also under EFCC investigations for operating a Ponzi scheme running into billions of naira.Illyasu was also said to have defrauded Union and Allied Engineers Ltd. of N70m.His other victims include Excel Technology Ltd., which lost N50m to him; Arabo and Co. Ltd., N50m; Crystal Gate Ltd., N25m; Diamond Global Fencing, over N27m and many others.A source stated, “The suspect collected the money with the promise of using his office to facilitate contracts and other favours for them (his victims) and he actually gave them contracts letters signed by him.“He allegedly admitted that he used about N1bn from monies realised to take care of the disabled persons.”It was gathered that the suspect, in a bid to convince his victims, took them to some state governors.