The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a dare-devil suspected impersonator and fraudster Abdulrauf Illyasu , operating within the precincts of the Presidential Villa , Abuja.According to a report by The Punch, Illyasu was operating from an office opposite the Presidential Banquet Hall , where he carried out his scams. Among his victims is the Managing Director of Galaxy Investment, Babagana Abba Dalori, who he reportedly swindled of N500m.Dalori has been the subject of EFCC investigation for operating a Ponzi scheme running into billions of Naira.Illyasu’s other victims included: Union and Allied Engineers Ltd, which lost N70m, Excel Technology Ltd, N 50 m to him; Arabo and Co. Ltd, N 50m ; Crystal Gate Ltd, N 25 m and Diamond Global Fencing N 27m.The Aso Rock suspect claimed to be a member of the Chattered Insurance Institute of Nigeria , and also a deputy general manager with the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria .“The suspect collected the money with the promise of using his office to facilitate contracts and other favours for them ( his victims ) and he actually gave them contracts letters signed by him”, the report said.