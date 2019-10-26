



The Edo State Police Command on Friday arraigned a lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, Ugiagbe Dumez, before the State Criminal Court on allegation of forgery and impersonation.





According to the police, Dumez and one other person now at large allegedly committed the offence sometime in 2001.





The 45 years old lawmaker was arraigned before Judge Ohimai Ovbiagele on six counts bordering on forgery and impersonation.





Dumez was alleged to have tampered with a document of West African Senior School Certificate marked: NGWASSCP 1230734 of December 2001 in the name of Ugiagbe Onaiwu Dumez, with examination No: 5131293070; by altering the original passport on it and superimposing his passport photograph on it.

The charge also accused Dumez of conspiring with the other suspect, now at large, to commit impersonation.





Similarly, with the intent to defraud, Dumez was said to have falsely represented himself to be the person whose passport photograph appears and wrote the same examination.





According to the charge sheet, “The offences are punishable under sections 21 (a) and 467 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, vol. II, Laws of the Defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976 as applicable in Edo State.”





However, after the charges were read, Justice Obviagele, adjourned the case until November 1, 2019 for the suspect to take his plea.

