



President Donald Trump certainly lacks the diplomatese that his office demands. He shoots straight from the heart, oftentimes sounding off as brash or rude.





He has just demonstrated this in a ‘candid letter’ to his Turkish ally, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amidst the backlash over Trump’s endorsement of Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria and the betrayal cries of Kurds.





Now that Turkey has gone beyond the red line as agreed, the American leader needed to write a letter to his friend, to warn him that he could destroy Turkish economy, if he fails to work out a deal quickly out of Syria.





Trump wrote: “Let’s work out a good deal!” Mr Trump said. “You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy – and I will.









“History will look upon you favourably if you get this done the right and humane way. It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen. Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!”





“I will call you later”, added Trump, who recently ordered the withdrawal of forces from northern Syria as the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdish forces escalates.





Meanwhile, the US has revoked the decision to withdraw from Universal Postal Union (UPU), the UN specialized agency for postal matters.

