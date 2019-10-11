



Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa state, has appointed 60 new special advisers.





This development was announced in a statement signed on Thursday by Fidelis Soriwei, chief press secretary to the governor.





The appointees, drawn from the eight local government areas of the state, Soriwei said would help the government finish well.





“His Excellency the Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has approved the appointment of 60 new Special Advisers as part of the deliberate efforts to enable the Restoration Government to finish strong in the avowed commitment to deliver effective governance to the good people of Bayelsa State,” the statement read.





The appointment comes weeks to the state’s governorship election fixed for November 16.





Soriwei further said the “governor has directed the caucuses to nominate women for appointment as special advisers next week, in areas where they have not been considered for appointment.





“However, the government and the party deplore the ungrateful and unpatriotic attitude of a few appointees who have been sustained and recognised in the midst of far more qualified persons for over seven years but are falling prey to the antics of the All Progressives Congress which is inducing party members with money and fake promises.





“While the government wishes them well in their new endeavours, it is pertinent to note that for every appointee, the PDP has several other more qualified people who are ready and willing to be trusted with such privileged positions of responsibility.”





Dickson, who is completing a second term, have had over 2000 appointees in his cabinet since he got reelected in 2016.





