



The federal high court in Abuja has stood down the bail application of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, for 30 minutes.





At the last adjourned date, Ijeoma Ojukwu the presiding judge fixed Friday to hear the bail application of Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare.

However, when the matter was called, Femi Falana, counsel to Sowore, asked the court for a stand-down to enable him to write a response to the counter affidavit served by the prosecutors.





Sowore is accused of treasonable felony, insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and money laundering.





More to follow…





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday