



A former presidential candidate and Publisher of the Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has reacted to the romour making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari was set to wed a second wife on Friday (today).





The rumour emerged from the Aso Rock that Buhari will be getting married in a very quiet ceremony to Sadia Umar Farouq, the current Minister for Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management on Friday.





This is following the continued absence of the current First Lady, Aisha who has been out of the Presidential Villa since her trips to Saudi Arabia and UK.





According to a source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Ms Farouk is a very close friend of Buhari and the Villa cabals love her.

But reacting to the claim, Momodu said there would be no such wedding between Buhari and Farouk.





He tweeted, “I have been inundated with calls, and social media is awash, about the news of the President’s impending wedding fatiha tomorrow; let me disappoint the rumour-mongers that nothing of the sort is happening tomorrow, according to my own impeccable sources… Fingers crossed…”

