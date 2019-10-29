



Critic, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has raised fresh controversy when he said the prayer of pop star, Davido is more viable than that of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.





Davido had tweeted a prayer for Nigerians in which he said “I declare into your life! Where you ought to be highly placed,you will not be replaced there. Your seat of glory will not be empty. You will sit gloriously to eat the fruit of your labour. Your land will not fail to bear fruits in its season.”





On the other hand, Adeboye had prayed: “Father, let all protocols, rules and criteria be suspended, overlooked and overruled, as you did to Joseph, in order for me to be promoted, in Jesus name.”





Reacting to the two prayers, Daddy Freeze said Davido’s prayer was a million times more Christian than Adeboye’s prayer.

“This as a prayer by Davido is 1 million times more Christian than Adeboye’s prayer and in line with true Christianity, which preaches faith combined with works.





“A true Christian should therefore say Amen to Davido’s prayer and God forbid to adeboye’s prayer for Nigeria to move forward as a nation!,” he said.





Daddy Freeze added: “Dear Pastor Adeboye, the leader of the FreeNation in Christ online church greets you and brings glad tidings. Prayers like yours are what put Nigeria in the quagmire that we are currently in. Unqualified people who are ‘favored’ are in positions of leadership in churches, mosques and in the political and economic sectors.





“The result is 94 million people in extreme poverty, more than double the combined number of people in China and India in poverty.





“We need to disabuse our minds and realize that in Christianity, David and Goliath have exactly the same grace and the only ‘unmerited favour’ a Christian receives, is the death of Christ on the cross to pay our debt once and for all time,” Daddy Freeze wrote on his Instagram page.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday