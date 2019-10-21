



Barely 24 hours after the arrival of Davido’s newborn son, David Ifeanyi Adeleke Jnr, over 200 fake Instagram accounts have been opened in his name.





Davido was on Twitter on Saturday announcing that he’s in the delivery room awaiting the arrival of his son with his fiancee Chioma.





Shortly after the delivery, Davido excitedly announced he has welcomed his bundle of joy.





Little did many know that some people were somewhere scheming on how they can cash out on the situation. This they did by opening Instagram accounts.

With Davido having 13 million followers on IG, it is expected that he would direct some of his followers to follow his son. A large sum of them will mistakenly follow fake accounts.





The fake accounts end up getting sold to people in search of accounts with huge and genuine followers.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday