Self-styled highest paid sex therapist in Nigeria, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed popularly known as Jaaruma of Jaaruma Empire has said Davido’s fiancée, Chioma is very fortunate for not having a mother-in-law.

Recall that Chioma was delivered of her baby boy on Sunday.

Reacting over the new development, the controversial sex therapist stated that mother-in-laws are the cause of divorce.

Jaruma added that life would have been a living hell for Chioma had it been she has a mother-in-law.


According to her: ”Mother-in-laws are the cause of divorce. Chioma does not have any mother-in-law making her life a living hell. Chioma is lucky”

Since she shared that post, several reactions have trailed her statement.

A social media user wrote:” Don’t worry, you will also die before your child/son gives birth”.

@Zaye wrote:” Lord have mercy on these social media motivational speakers. This is an insensitive thing to say”.



