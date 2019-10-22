Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Self-styled highest paid sex therapist in Nigeria, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed popularly known as Jaaruma of Jaaruma Empire has said Davido’s fiancée, Chioma is very fortunate for not having a mother-in-law.Recall that Chioma was delivered of her baby boy on Sunday.Reacting over the new development, the controversial sex therapist stated that mother-in-laws are the cause of divorce.Jaruma added that life would have been a living hell for Chioma had it been she has a mother-in-law.According to her: ”Mother-in-laws are the cause of divorce. Chioma does not have any mother-in-law making her life a living hell. Chioma is lucky”Since she shared that post, several reactions have trailed her statement.A social media user wrote:” Don’t worry, you will also die before your child/son gives birth”.@Zaye wrote:” Lord have mercy on these social media motivational speakers. This is an insensitive thing to say”.