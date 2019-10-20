

OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 - 10 - 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!! ❤️💕

Superstar singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma welcomed a bouncing baby boy on Sunday morning. The news broke the internet at the early hours of Sunday after Davido posted a photo of himself celebrating on Twitter.In his Tweet below....