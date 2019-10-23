 Davido ignores their apology, insist on suing ladies for N30bn for false pregnancy accusation | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Davido ignores their apology, insist on suing ladies for N30bn for false pregnancy accusation

Davido finds ladies who accused him of denying a pregnancy, promises to sue for N30bn

Davido has served an update in his search for the two ladies who accused him of impregnating one of them and denying the pregnancy.

Recall that the DMW boss made a promise of N1m in exchange for any information that could lead to the arrest of the ladies.


Davido in a new tweet revealed that he has found them and also promised to sue them for N30bn in damages. 

He tweeted "FOUND THEM I will be suing both culprits for 30 billion naira in damages !!! Dem go shit that money for kirikiri !! Now back to #RISKY"
Davido finds ladies who accused him of denying a pregnancy, promises to sue for N30bn







