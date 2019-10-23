



Davido has served an update in his search for the two ladies who accused him of impregnating one of them and denying the pregnancy.





Recall that the DMW boss made a promise of N1m in exchange for any information that could lead to the arrest of the ladies.

Davido in a new tweet revealed that he has found them and also promised to sue them for N30bn in damages.





He tweeted "FOUND THEM I will be suing both culprits for 30 billion naira in damages !!! Dem go shit that money for kirikiri !! Now back to #RISKY"









