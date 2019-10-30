Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Bala Elkana, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, has condemned Special Spesh, the sidekick of popular musician, Davido, for handcuffing and parading the two women who accused Davido of impregnating one of them.Recall that Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh had posted a video on Instagram showing the two ladies, Helen and Susan, handcuffed and sitting on a chair in a living room.The video has since gone viral with countless Nigerians sharing their diverse opinions on the issue.Police spokesman said it was erroneous of Davido and his team to take the law into their own hands.“Even if someone defamed your character, you are to hand over the person to the police immediately but to parade them is wrong. The person being paraded has the right to sue. Private citizens have no right to parade another person.Not all policemen even have the power to parade suspects.“You cannot be a judge in your own case. If he feels aggrieved, he should lodge a complaint and not go to effect an arrest. He cannot conclude the guilt of another person. There must be an investigation and only a court can pronounce them guilty”, he told Punch.After the ladies accused Davido of being responsible for impregnating one of them and the report went viral on social media, the pop star then offered N1m to anyone who could identify the girls.