Popular supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari on social media came hard on popular musician, David Adeleke aka Davido, for handcuffing and parading two women who had jokingly accused him of impregnating one of them.Davido’s hype man, known as Special Spesh, had posted a video on Instagram showing the two women, Helen and Susan, handcuffed and sitting on a chair in a living room.Spesh could be heard telling one of the ladies to lift up her head or get a slap in the face. Davido also shared the video, defending the action of his sidekick.However, some of Buhari’s supporters on social media reminded Davido how he attacked the President during the Osun governorship election but was never touched.They accused the musician of being a hypocrite and abuse of power.Popular Buhari supporter, Kayode Ogundamisi, said on Twitter that Davido would have abused power if his uncle had emerged as the governor of Osun StateHe tweeted, “Imagine Davido as first Cousin in Osun State with his uncle Isiaka Adeleke as Governor and Buhari is meant to be the tyrant o!”Another Buhari supporter, Jack Obinyan, said Davido should have left the women alone after they apologised for the prank.He tweeted, “After the public apology, why will the girls be handcuffed and dehumanised in that manner? Davido is crap! Who arrested him for all the nonsense he said during the Osun elections? I dislike this guy now.”Ayo Oyalowo, popular Buharist, said it was laughable that Davido could call the President a tyrant and then act in such a manner.Oyalowo tweeted, “How come a simple civil case turned into handcuffs, harassment and videoing them? If this one’s brother had become governor, I can’t imagine how he would treat anyone who as much as refused to ‘dobale’ for him… meanwhile these same folks defame PYO daily here.“This same Davido has been calling the President a tyrant ooo, imagine his brother was governor, just imagine it for a minute“They (the women) defamed him, true, but it is a civil case, not a criminal offence