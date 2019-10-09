 Davido and Chioma’s unborn child bags endorsement deal | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Davido and Chioma's unborn child bags endorsement deal

It is no news that Nigerian superstar, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke aka Davido engaged his long-time girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland recently and they are expecting a child.

The excited expectant dad who took to his Instagram page to announce the sex of his unborn baby as a boy, and that his boy already got an endorsement deal with Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes.


In the same vein, Chioma also took to the gram to share photos from their unborn son’s endorsement deal with a baby diaper company done by Davido.

See their Instagram posts below.




See more photos below:










