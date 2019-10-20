Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Chioma, Davido’s wife to be has delivered of a bouncing baby boy. The news broke the internet at the early hours of Sunday after Davido posted a photo of himself celebrating and another picture showing his son on the bed.Davido had on Saturday night posted a picture of Chioma and himself at the hospital.Well we are happy to announce to you, that both mother and child are both doing well.