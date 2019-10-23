Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed November 5 for hearing in a suit filed by a Nigerian musician, Olumuyiwa Danladi a.k.a Danny Young, against a fellow musician, Tiwatope Savage, over alleged copyright infringement.In the suit, labelled FHC/L/CS/230/2019 and pending before Justice Mohammed Liman, Young is claiming N205 million in damages against Savage for allegedly, using his musical work titled ‘ONE’ without lawful authority.Also joined in the suit is Mavin Records, a Nigerian record label, founded by record artist, Don Jazzy, on May 8, 2012.The ‘Omo Lepa’ hit singer filed the suit through his counsel, Mr Justin Ige, of Creative Legal, claiming the sum of N200 million in damages against the defendants for copyright violation.He is also claiming N5 million as cost of action, as well as demanding an account for profits accrued to the defendants from the use of the infringing musical work titled ‘ONE’The Plaintiff filed the suit since February 13.The court has consequently, now set down the suit for definite hearing on November 5.