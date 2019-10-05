Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A Federal High Court in Ibadan on Friday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to produce the 106 boxes containing the N900m allegedly stolen by two workers of Zenith Bank PLC.NAN reports that the EFCC charged Bolade Ajuwan and Samuel Ogbiede alongside six Central Bank of Nigeria officials.Specifically, the apex bank employees were alleged to have compromised the CBN’s briquette exercise by stealing huge mutilated higher denomination currencies meant to be exchanged for new notes.The other bank workers allegedly acted as accomplices to the crime and also helped themselves to a sizeable part of the money.When the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court gave the order after an EFCC witness, Saliu Kadir, testified alongside two CBN officials; Kolawole Babalola and Muniru Olaniran.The EFCC said the 106 boxes contained interleaves and lower denominations such as N100, N50, N20 and even ordinary papers.The judge adjourned the case till December 2 and December 3, 2019 for continuation of trial.