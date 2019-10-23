Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission will expose those who are milking Nigeria dry through the commission.Akpabio, who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, faulted those oppose to the audit order issued by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying they were those who might have benefited from the corruption in the system.Akpabio said, “If you were to be a Nigerian who have benefited from the NDDC in the last 10 years and you did not carry out the jobs but you were able to build houses, you will be happy that the NDDC has lived up to its expectation because your pocket has moved forward.”