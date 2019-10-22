



Fast-rising comedian, Omini Aho, has accused music mogul, Ubi Franklin of allegedly assaulting him.





The comedian made this known via his Facebook page on Monday, October 21, 2019. According to him, he had made a joke about Ubi which obviously didn't go down well with him. Omini Aho revealed that Ubi attacked backstage after his performance at MC Acapella's comedy show.

"The job of a comedian is to find humor in every situation and put it out for the audience, I did a joke yesterday and Ubi came backstage and jacked me, I was trying to be calm because I didn’t want to disrupt Acapella’s show, the next thing was a slap (Gbosa) Ubi don slap Omini Aho, chia, as I wan retaliate Na so bouncer hold us, I think Ubi don bribe the bouncer, I have nothing personal about Ubi before then but now, I have everything personal against him.





"The truth is that the JOKE is always on something or someone, no comedian goes out with the intention of hurting anyone, the aim is to generate laughter but Ubi has shown that his mind is quick to anger as his ejaculation, if we want to go by Ubi’s way, Tubaba would have killed almost every comedian, Donald Trump would have killed almost every comedian, especially in America, open your mind, it’s just a joke. @instablog9ja @thenetng #InstantPrickup #NoHateSpeech," he wrote.









Even though Ubi Franklin is well known for his business prowess, he has been in the news lately over topics unconnected to music or the business world.

















