A civil servant, Aremu Balogun, who allegedly beat up his creditor, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.Balogun, 49, who resides at No. 9, Adealu St., Dopemu, Lagos State, is charged with conspiracy, assault and stealing.He pleaded not guilty.The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Victor Eruada told the court that Balogun committed the offence on September 28, at Adebambo Junction, Off Adealu St., Dopemu, Lagos State.Eruada alleged that the defendant beat up the complainant, Mr Emmanuel Ogunji when he asked him to pay the N4,000, for the drinks he bought from him.He also alleged that the defendant stole Ogunji’s wristwatch, necklace, gold ring all valued at N58,230.The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 173 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 173 provides a three-year jail term for assault while Section 287 prescribes three years imprisonment for stealing.Chief Magistrate M.I. Dan-Oni admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.Dan-Oni adjourned the case until November 20 for hearing.