 "Church of Satan" educates a Nigerian desperate to get rich by joining the Illuminati | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » "Church of Satan" educates a Nigerian desperate to get rich by joining the Illuminati

2:31 PM 0
A+ A-
"Church of Satan" schools a Twitter user who is desperate to get rich by joining the Illuminati

A Twitter user, deperate to get rich, asked "Church of Satan" on Twitter how he can join the illuminati and he was schooled.

@Alongeh2 tweted: "@ChurchofSatan How do I join the Illuminati?? I wanna get rich!"
However, the @ChurchofSatan Twitter account advised him to get rich by applying himself.


@ChurchofSatan replied: "Illuminati basically means “enlightened” so read a book, educate yourself and poof! You are now enlightened. As a bonus, educating yourself is also a good step towards getting a job which can lead to getting rich. Good luck!"

"Church of Satan" schools a Twitter user who is desperate to get rich by joining the Illuminati





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top