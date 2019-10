Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

It is no longer news that Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland welcomed a baby on Sunday in London. The singer made the announcement via his verified Instagram page.The new mum, Chioma fondly called Chef Chi on Monday shared videos of herself on a hospital bed with Davido sleeping beside her and another showing their son moving his hands.This has elicited various reactions online with many sending them more congratulatory messages.