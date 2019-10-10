Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Entertainer Charly Boy has lost his mother to the cruel hands of death. She was aged 101.The man, who is also called ‘Area Fada’ announced the death on Twitter on Thursday.”I wish to announce the death of our Mother Mrs Margaret Ntianu Oputa nee Onumonu which occurred Tuesday the 8th of October, 2019″.In other tweets, Charly Boy asked his mum to greet his Papa, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, who died in 2014 at the age of 96.“I wish you would have waited just one more day, but I guess U didn’t want me to see you go, because as usual I would have talked you out of it, I know we both hate goodbyes.😭“Greet Papa when you see him, tell him I have been holding forth. Gallant as ever”On Facebook, he wrote a long poem as tribute to the departed mom.My dearest Mother,You couldn’t just wait for me to come back beforeyou sneaked away to the great beyond.⚰️Now all I have are beautiful loving Kodak memories of our timestogether.📸You tried for me, for us and many of the people whowere privileged to encounter your kindness and your love.💖Thank you for allowing me take care of you.❤️Thank you for being That Great Woman who gave birth toThe Icon, CharlyBoy.🕺🏽Thank you for teaching me how to care, to love, to live a simpleand humble Life.😇Thank you for constantly reminding of my pedigree andmy very Rich Heritage.👑I wish you would have waited just one more day, but I guessyou didn’t want me to see you go, because as usual I wouldhave talked you out of it, I know we both hate goodbyes.😭Greet Papa when you see him, tell him I have been holdingforth. Gallant as ever.🔥😍 Love you my Darling Mother.