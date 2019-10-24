Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Substitutes Michy Batshuayi and Christian Pulisic combined well to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.Batshuayi struck from 10 yards in the 86th minute after an assist from fellow sub-Pulisic as the 2012 winners recorded a vital win – their sixth on the trot in all competitions under Frank Lampard.In a goalless first half, Ajax had a goal disallowed by VAR for a tight offside on Quincy Promes in the 35th minute, before hitting the post through an Edson Alvarez header after the break.Chelsea’s best chance had fallen to substitute Batshuayi, who lashed over in space just moments after being introduced, but he more than made amends with four minutes remaining.The result puts Chelsea top of Group H, level on points with Ajax and three ahead of Valencia, but that could change with the Spaniards taking on Lille in the 8pm kick-off on Wednesday.